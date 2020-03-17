CLOSE
Ohio Primary Will Happen Tuesday March 17th; Governor’s Delay Denied

Get your sanitizer and Clorox wipe ready! As of late Monday evening, the Ohio Democratic presidential primary will go on Tuesday March 17th as originally scheduled after the Judge Richard Frye ruled against Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s request Monday evening to delay the primary until June due to coronavirus concerns.

Polls Open 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO FIND YOUR POLLING LOCATION INFORMATION

Ohio will join Illinois, Florida and Arizona in holding its Democratic presidential primary as scheduled on Tuesday.

Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont are competing for 136 delegates in Ohio.

