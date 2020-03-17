U.S. Postpones April 15 Tax Payments for 90 Days

People that were worried about making their tax payments in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic with Americans using their monetary resources for household food/supplies to possibly limit their contact with others following the new federal regarding social distancing and/or hunkering down The U.S. government is giving you one less thing to worry about, your taxes, at least for 90 days.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that The U.S. government will postpone the April 15 tax-payment deadline for millions of individuals, giving Americans another 90 days to pay their 2019 income-tax bills in an unprecedented move. Read More

The IRS hasn’t yet extended the deadline to file your taxes, however you do have an extension if you owe penalty free for 90 days.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: