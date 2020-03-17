U.S. Postpones April 15 Tax Payments for 90 Days

People that were worried about making their tax payments in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic with Americans using their monetary resources for household food/supplies to possibly limit their contact with others following the new federal regarding social distancing and/or hunkering down The U.S. government is giving you one less thing to worry about, your taxes, at least for 90 days.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that The U.S. government will postpone the April 15 tax-payment deadline for millions of individuals, giving Americans another 90 days to pay their 2019 income-tax bills in an unprecedented move. Read More
The IRS hasn’t yet extended the deadline to file your taxes, however you do have an extension if you owe penalty free for 90 days.
View this post on Instagram
Stay informed at wzakcleveland.com Check out the #samsylkshowwithbijoustar weekdays 10am to 3pm on @931wzak on the #samsylkshowwithbijoustar 📻 @samsylk @iambijoustar #radio #radioone #radioonecleveland #cleveland #akron #canton #chicago #urbanone #reachmedia #producer #kenyabrown @kenyabrownlive
View this post on Instagram
Everyday people and small businesses are being stressed financially amid the #coronavirus crisis. #laresepurnell has advice on how to proceed smartly to stay afloat and stay prepared. 📻 • Stay informed at wzakcleveland.com Check out the #samsylkshowwithbijoustar weekdays 10am to 3pm on @931wzak on the #samsylkshowwithbijoustar 📻 @samsylk @iambijoustar #radio #radioone #radioonecleveland #cleveland #akron #canton #chicago #urbanone #reachmedia #producer #kenyabrown @kenyabrownlive
View this post on Instagram
We are not only here to entertain you but we want to make sure you stay informed #teamcommunity ❤ . The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star @iambijoustar is on your 📻📱💻 From 10am to 3pm On @931wzak Call us 216-578-0931 or 1-888-409-0931 Listen Live www.wzakcleveland.com #samsylkshow @samsylk @kenyabrownlive @coreygrand #samsylk #news #sylkskaroake #author #Realityhour #newmusic #hottopics #celebritynews #ISITTHEMORISITMEBOOK #radio #news #entertainment #interviews #music #radiolife #radio #cleveland #samsylkshowwithbijoustar #thebijoustarfiles