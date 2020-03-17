When Drake said, last name ever, first name greatest, he meant that. Drake has officially broken the record of the most Billboard Hot 100 entries making history.

Thanks to the newest single “Oprah’s Bank Account” with Da Baby and Lil’ Yachty, it has made it his 208th entry. Surpassing the Glee Cast, he began his chart-climbing journey since entering in 2009 with his debut single “Best I Ever Had” according to Billboard.

Spending 431 consecutive weeks, he has passed his peers like Lil’ Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, and Jay-Z.

Most Hot 100 Entries All-Time

208, Drake

207, Glee Cast

168, Lil Wayne

109, Elvis Presley

108, Nicki Minaj

107, Kanye West

100, Jay-Z

99, Chris Brown

97, Taylor Swift

93, Future

91, James Brown

88, Eminem

80, Justin Bieber

75, Ray Charles

73, Aretha Franklin

71, The Beatles

King of the Charts: Drake Breaks the Record For Most Billboard Hot 100 Records Ever was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com