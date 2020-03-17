CLOSE
Tom Joyner
Man Sentenced To Life For Fatally Shooting Partner In Fraud Scheme

A man who was previously on Atlanta’s “most wanted” list will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing his partner in a bank fraud scheme.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports, Brejon Nabors, 29, was sentenced to life plus five years in connection with the death of 32-year-old Mondavius Milan, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday.

According to reports, Nabors and Milan would deposit fraudulent checks and money orders, then withdraw the funds before the bank reversed the transactions.

On April 3, 2018, the men and two others drove to a bank to withdraw funds from an account. Nabors was in the front passenger seat, and Milan was in the back seat behind the driver.

At some point, Nabors accused Milan of stealing money from him, Fulton District Attorney Paul Howard said. Milan denied it, and the pair started arguing. Nabors then pulled out a handgun, racked it and said: “Where my (expletive) money at?”

Milan reached over the driver’s shoulder and grabbed the wheel, sending the vehicle off the road and into a field, according to prosecutors.

Nabors and Milan fought over the gun, and the struggle spilled out of the car. Nabors eventually got the gun and shot Milan in the back and in the abdomen, Howard said.

Milan ran from the field and collapsed in the middle of the road, where he died.

