To make light of the coronavirus pandemic, John Legend celebrates the quarantine by streaming a free concert from his home.

Legend got the idea from Coldplay, who also hosted a music live stream via Instagram.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome https://t.co/YZ8Y1W8esc — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

Chrissy Teigen, of course, chimed in saying she’ll be in attendance.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

I’ll be there!! because I literally have no choice https://t.co/hY9OaNIfgF — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 16, 2020

Even though it’s bad, we hope other people join in with the at-home concerts, this is a fun trend to be entertained while being inside.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Uplifting Fun: John Legend Plans to Live Stream a Free Concert From Home was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com