Black Tony never comes to work, but always got you covered!

If you don’t have a face mask to protect yourself during the coronavirus outbreak Black Tony shares his new innovative homemade filters.

It can be made with everyday items in your house. Listen to see how to DIY your own face mask or catch Black Tony at your nearest Popeyes in his grandma’s car.

He will be at work next time though!

Black Tony Creates A Filter That’ll Help People Avoid Getting Sick was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Posted By India Monee' Posted 3 hours ago

