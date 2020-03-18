CLOSE
COLUMBUS: 2-year-old in Franklin County Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Franklin County has its 1st case of a Child testing Positive for Coronavirus.

Unfortunately, Franklin County has another positive case of the coronavirus. This time it is a 2 yr old boy that has been affected.  According to 10tv.com, a spokesperson for Franklin County Public Health said the toddler got it from someone else in their home, which is one of the other cases already confirmed in Franklin County.

The 2-year-old is at home and not in the hospital, the spokesperson said. The condition of the toddler was not released.

The Ohio Department of Health has reported four cases of the Coronavirus COVID-19 in Franklin County as of Tuesday.  If you have questions or concerns about the Coronavirus in Central Ohio call the help center at 1-833-427-5634

 

Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1238114778167599110 Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus. Stay safe out here people!   Related: Tom Hanks Son Speaks About His Parents Getting The Coronavirus [Video]    

COLUMBUS: 2-year-old in Franklin County Tests Positive for Coronavirus

