CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Barbershops, Hair and Nail Salons, and Tattoo Parlors Are Now Ordered to Close!

More Ohio businesses are now closing down due to the growing spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus disease.

On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an order to close hair and nail salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors across the state. Additionally, DeWine ordered the closing of all but five of the state’s BMV locations.

The businesses that have remained open are now supposed to have their employees undergo “temperature checks” every day.

