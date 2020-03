Ever since the coronavirus has taken over the headlines people have been super conscious of their hygiene. But you should have been doing a lot of these things before the coronavirus became an issue. You should have been cleansing your hands when you enter a place, sneezing into your elbow and cleaning your phone.

D.L.’s Top 10 Hygiene Practices You Should Have Been Doing Before Corona was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Posted By Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

