Pennsylvania Cancels All PSSA & Keystone Exams Due To The Coronavirus

Pennsylvania has made the decision to cancel all state test assessments this year. This means all student in the state of Pennsylvania will NOT be taking PSSA’s this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

This follows up after the recent news of all the Pennsylvania school were closing down until further notice. PA ranks currently as #11 highest cases of the Coronavirus, saying that the state wants to keep the students safe from the harmful virus.

Many schools are also offering online classes to students to keep classes from completing being on pause.

 

 

