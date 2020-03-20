CLOSE
Tom Joyner
HomeTom Joyner

Nets Player Wilson Chandler Furious Over Apartment Building Restrictions

Concern over the coronavirus is growing, and earlier this week four Brooklyn Nets Players tested positive for the virus. The only player publicly named was Kevin Durant, the other three have not been named, but according to The Washington Post, all four have been isolated and anyone who has been in contact with the players has been informed.

Nets player Wilson Chandler feels that the manager of his apartment building is overreacting.

On March 18, the Nets forward wrote on Twitter, “Building manager called me saying ‘Oh, I seen Nets players had the virus. We would like to know your status. And if you could possibly stay out of the lobby etc. We can’t afford to lose our staff.’”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Wilson also tweeted, “Didn’t even ask was I ok, one. And two, she didn’t ask me if I had been tested and if it was negative or positive. F*ck this building man.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

But his rant wasn’t over. He added, “Has to be 300 + plus ppl in this building coming and going. Plus Fed Ex and UPs deliveries, Amazon etc. F*ck that lady man.”

The NBA suspended its season last week after Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz, tested positive for coronavirus. Donovan Mitchell, another star on the team, has also tested positive.

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

7 photos Launch gallery

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Continue reading NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

[caption id="attachment_2290662" align="alignnone" width="789"] Source: Stacy Revere / Getty[/caption] On Jan. 26th the world received news that a fatal helicopter crash occurred in California. It was reported that 9 people were on board and they included: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, and Christina Mauser. Fans and close friends of Kobe Bryant were heartbroken by the news. Several NBA legends and current players shared their thoughts. We send our condolences to all the families involved.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Nets Player Wilson Chandler Furious Over Apartment Building Restrictions  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
10 items
Happy Birthday Bianca Lawson! Here Are 10 Of…
 5 hours ago
03.20.20
We Got You Sis! Here’s How To Make…
 5 hours ago
03.20.20
Saweetie Gives Us The Low Down About Her…
 6 hours ago
03.20.20
21 items
Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding…
 21 hours ago
03.19.20
Exclusives
Close