DJ D-Nice, Rare Essence & More Celebs & Musicians Turned Social Media Into A Saturday Night Party

The CoronaVirus Pandemic has the world at a standstill. State and Government officials have stressed social distancing. Less than 50 and in some cases 10 people are allowed to congregate with each other. Bars and restaurants are not allowing costumers to dine-in and musicians and DJs have had to cancel gigs.
However, it hasn’t stopped a number of musicians and celebrities from entertaining the masses. A number of Musicians and DJs have gone live on Social Media. For about 20 hours between Friday and Saturday, famed DJ D Nice brought #ClubQuarantine to Instagram and to say it broke the internet would be an understatement.
View this post on Instagram
I never would’ve imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is a thing! Yesterday was absolutely insane. The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I’m feeling nothing but gratitude. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high. Blessings! Sending some love to my family. Shout out to all of my industry execs! Much love to all of the artists! JLo, Drake, Naomi Campbell, De La Soul, Black Thought, Diddy, Bun B., Keri Hilson, Will Packer, Gabrielle Union, H.E.R., America Ferrara, Donnie Wahlberg, Uncle Luke, Russell Simmons, Dapper Dan, Rob Morgan, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, T.I., Kelly Rowland, Common, Lance Gross, Queen Latifah, DJ Clark Kent, Rich Medina, DJ Tony Touch, Stretch Armstrong, Traci Ellis Ross, Ne-Yo, Usher, DJ Premier, Swizz Beatz, NO I.D., Yvette Noel Schure, Erykah Badu, Fat Joe, Jay Electronica, PNB Rock, Nile Rogers, Fonzworth Bentley, Marisa Tomei, Michelle Williams, Victor Cruz, Karruenche Tran, Ciara, Daymond John, Angie Martinez, Groove Theory’s Bryce, Tank, Cam’ron, Ludacris, Fabolous, Dorian Missick, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tasha Smith, Jadakiss, Kwamé, Chris Spencer, Royale Watkins, Estelle, Bresha Webb, Jermaine Dupri, Vanessa Williams, DJ Aktive, Lee Daniels, Affion Crockett, MC Lyte, Ro James, D-Dot Angelette, Kenny Burns, Tika Sumpter, Marlon Wayans, Lauren London, Loni Love, Dallas Austin, June Ambrose, April Walker, Just Blaze, Kangol Kid from UTFO, Omar Epps, Keisha Epps, Roland Martin, Big Tigger, DJ Trauma, Lil Jon, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, DJ Cassidy, Marsai Martin, Lance Gross, Anthony Hamilton, Young Guru, Lalah Hathaway, Carl Payne, Damien Hall, Denyce Lawton, Lennox Lewis, Niecy Nash, Mashonda, Erick Sermon, Jairobi, DJ Envy, DJ Enuff, Miles Brown, Lamann Rucker, Mark Brown, DJ VLuv, and more. Wow! #DNiceHomeschool #DNicePhotography #SelfPortrait.
Likened to the Roc Nation Brunch, D-Nice’s “guest list” was epic Names like Michelle Obama, Oprah, and Gayle! Ellen Degeneres, Ava DuVernay and MSNBC host Ari Melber join in on IG Live. Will Packer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Campbell & Jimmy Fallon. Legends Clarence Avant, Donnie Simpson, Stevie Wonder, Patti LaBelle, Quincy Jones, George Clinton and Philip Bailey of EWF were also among the VVIP.
Politicians even entered the party. Vice President Joe Biden followed by Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Stacey Abrams, Senator Kamala Harris, and Senator Cory Booker. No speeches, just dancing.
At one point, D Nice’s stream would have over 100,000 people jamming live to Hip-Hop, R&B, Reggae, Go-Go and more.
Here in the DMV, Go-Go Legends Rare Essence went live to entertain their fans all across the world. New Impressionz went live in all social media platforms and 93.9 WKYS with Little Bacon Bear and Malcolm X on Thursday.
John Legend, Common, Erykah Badu, DJ QuickSilva, Kid Capri and more have gone live with more celebrities and musicians planning to do the same.
During D Nice’s set, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg entered the chat. Before his appearance, D Nice had to restart his live-stream every hour. Afterward, the time limit seemingly was removed, leading to no interruptions and dancing all night long.
This just goes to show you, with everything that is going on in the world, nothing changes the mood quicker than good music, good entertainment, and a party. Social Distance can’t stop and won’t stop that at all.
RELATED: BEAUTIFUL NEWS: LVMH Producing Hand Sanitizer In Its Factories To Fight Coronavirus
RELATED: AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund During COVID-19 School Closures
Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [Photos]
Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [Photos]
1.1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
20.20 of 20
DJ D-Nice, Rare Essence & More Celebs & Musicians Turned Social Media Into A Saturday Night Party was originally published on woldcnews.com