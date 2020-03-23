Drake Tested Negative For COVID-19 But This Celebrity Host Did Not

Fans were worried that since Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus that rapper Drake would too. The two were seen hanging out together in Hollywood less than two weeks ago.
Drake shared the relief on his Instagram Live with his father, Dennis Graham that he tested negative. He explained the testing process is very uncomfortable.
“Yeah, I had to get tested, but it came back negative,” he shared, adding, “The test was uncomfortable though. They put that Q-tip all the way (points to his nose) in your thoughts and s**t.”
Drake may have gotten lucky but Andy Cohen did not. The Bravo TV host announced he was not feeling great and after self-quarantining, he has tested positive.
With Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion postponed, his show Watch What Happens Live will also be on hold until further notice.
“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he said.
After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.
“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves,” Cohen thanked medical personnel.
Let’s pray for Andy and everyone stay safe.
