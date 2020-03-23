MODEL MONDAY: Kalah Christina Channels Her Inner Rage To Fuel Her Fierce Runway Walk

Name: Kalah Christina

IG: @kalah_christina

Agency: Bicostal New York/ Mademoiselle Paris/ Wild London/ Ten Chicago/ 20 Capetown

Claim To Fame: She has walked for some of the biggest Black designers of our generation including Pyer Moss and Sergio Hudson.

Runways can be a scary place. In a traditional show blinding lights leap out at you from every direction while deconstructed shows can put you face to face with the fashion editors who matter so much to your employer. Some models try to think about a loved one to keep them centered, others look for a friendly face in the crowd to fight the frenzy. Kalah Christina chooses a different method-rage.

“Honestly, I channel a bit of, I guess you can say anger, believe it or not, even though I look calm and excited and I do feel that I can have a bit of anger in the sense of, as I think about how hard it is to even get to that point and how hard it is to just be embraced in the industry,” she told HelloBeautiful.

“So when I’m walking down the runway, I’m kind of thinking to myself like, ‘Yeah, I told you. I told you I could do this. Here I am.’ You know what I mean? That’s kinda like the drive for me. It’s kind of like ‘I told you I can do it,’ and that that kind of empowers me to go out there and just kill it.”

When she is gliding down the catwalk in Sergio Hudson, it’s hard to believe that there were people who ever doubted that she would end up there.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have people support me and believe in me, my family, friends…It’s just the industry people who have been difficult. They just micromanage every single thing in a second. It’s been discouraging a lot of ways. So I kind of think about those moments when I’m out there.”

The feedback from industry professionals was surprising to her. “It happened quite often when I first started pursuing it,” she said.

Even though she didn’t come from a fashion capital she never saw her world as small. As the now international model was growing up in Cleveland, it never occurred to her that she might not end up on major runways. Success was a given, in her mind. “I always thought I had it. I always thought I had what it took,” she said.

“My environment wasn’t necessarily a factor in my mind. I saw myself for who I thought I could be and I would see other models and see how they were progressing and I just kind of mirrored after that and just believed it.”

That clarity led her to contact a local feeder agency. “They were recruiting up-and-coming aspiring models and actors. So they sent me the information and that’s how I got to New York,” she said. She eventually tried to break into the LA market where she says she said she was, “not a fit.”

“When I first started really sending my images to agencies, I would meet with like, different consultants and mother agents and get their opinions. And I’ve had certain mother agents specify what they didn’t like about my face and my features down to the way I pose with my toes. And they were just really specific with everything they didn’t like about me. And it just really put me in a place of feeling defeated and it just hit me hard and I just felt like there was a new level of pressure that I didn’t have before, after speaking to people like that,” she continued.

She left their feedback behind when crossed into New York.

“New York was definitely a culture shock in general. Just for me being from a small town and then even coming from San Diego and LA where it’s a lot more chill. It was a little bit of a culture shock, but in a good way.”

While she stood out from the cookie cutter LA prototypes, New York reminded her that there is more than one way to be a model.

“It really showed me that there’s more competition than I thought, especially as a model of color because in the LA market it was a little difficult for me and I couldn’t find my niche so to speak. I didn’t really know where I fit. So work was a bit scarce for me. But coming to New York and then embracing my natural hair and seeing that there were a lot of models embracing that as well, and it becoming more acceptable in the past few years in New York definitely opened my eyes to just more in the fact that it’s a bit more accepting than other markets.”

The market is more accepting for designers as well, and that attitude has had an impact on her career.

“I walked for Pyer Moss two seasons ago, I believe it was Fall/Winter 2018. It was just such an amazing experience because he represents so many amazing…. He, he just represents culture and black culture and embracing models and just people in general who are embracing who they are. Just being proud to be black in this country.”

Seeing Moss express who he was through his art hit differently for the young beauty because of the talent she had been hiding from the industry. “So aside from just being on the runway and the modeling, I was just happy to share that moment since I’m an artist,” she said.

Jokingly referring to herself as a “mannequin” in the bio of her instagram profile, she has no reservations about making a living expressing someone else’s point of view but as a painter she is excited to tell her story through brushstrokes.

“I just recently started really promoting my artwork and sharing it with the world on my social media. So, it’s something that I’ve done forever. I studied fine art and a bit of fashion design actually, but I put a pause on it for so long, um, to pursue modeling and other things. I would like to be noticed more for that aspect of myself,” she said.

“I chose mannequin somewhat as like a double meaning, because a mannequin is seen to be something that’s lifeless and with no real purpose and just meant to basically have clothes on them and to make clothing look good. Which is one aspect of modeling, I guess more of a negative aspect because you’re not really seen for more than what you look like and what you bring to a garment,” she continued.

“But at the same time, embracing it is like me feeling empowered because I am looked at for, you know, how great I can make a garment look and and how I can elevate an intense designer’s vision.”

She expresses her own vision in drawings and paintings.

“When I’m painting, I have to say it’s, it’s a really empowering feeling because a lot of my paintings will, all of my paintings actually come from my imagination and it deals with something that I’ve dealt with personally in my life, something that I’ve, I’ve overcome or that I’m trying to overcome.”

Just as she defiantly walks in fashion shows, she controls the narrative on the canvas.

“So when I’m actually painting and bringing it into fruition, it’s such an empowering feeling because I know that I’m finally doing it and I’m manifesting it. And once I’m finished, I mean it’s just an overwhelming feeling of accomplishment.”

Her pieces don’t just empower her, they reflect her far better than an offhand comment from a former production assistant in a dreary casting office.

“All of my pieces deal with things that I become aware about myself. And a lot of it has happened because of the challenges that I’ve dealt with in the industry, and it has opened my eyes to different parts of myself that I can work on or, or utilized to help other people. So yeah I feel really excited to share it with, with everyone.”

DON’T MISS:

MODEL MONDAY: Maui Bigelow Is Making Equality A Lifestyle

MODEL MONDAY: Tazah Richardson Is Liberated, Living Her Best Life, And Looking Out For Black Girls

MODEL MONDAY: Hope Kiriisa Wants Everyone To Embrace Everyday Fabulous

Farewell Michonne! 10 Times Danai Gurira Slaughtered The Red Carpet 10 photos Launch gallery Farewell Michonne! 10 Times Danai Gurira Slaughtered The Red Carpet 1. DANAI GURIRA AT THE EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. DANAI GURIRA AT THE 21ST CDGA, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. DANAI GURIRA AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. DANAI GURIRA AT THE 91ST ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. DANAI GURIRA AT THE 50TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. DANAI GURIRA AT THE MET GALA, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. DANAI GURIRA AT THE 73RD ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. DANAI GURIRA AT THE SPECIAL SCREENING OF AMC'S "THE WALKING DEAD", 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. DANAI GURIRA AT THE GLAMOUR WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. DANAI GURIRA AT 90TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Farewell Michonne! 10 Times Danai Gurira Slaughtered The Red Carpet Farewell Michonne! 10 Times Danai Gurira Slaughtered The Red Carpet [caption id="attachment_3072598" align="alignnone" width="701"] Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty[/caption] Danai Gurira is one hell of an actress. On Sunday night, we say that the latest episode of The Walking Dead as she said farewell (for now) to her most beloved character, Michonne. In "What We Become," Gurira gave a master class on acting as the show gave her as good as a send-off as they did Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha). It was respectful to the character, her legacy and opened the door for more to come her down the road (perhaps in future TWD movies). In this final episode, Michonne travels by boat to the remote island where the mysterious and sketchy Virgil swears he has weapons she can bring back to help fight The Whisperers. But if you're a fan of the show, you know in the zombie apocalypse, people are not what they seem and their word is never bond. This is a lesson Michonne sadly learns, along with her finding out that the love of her life Rick may still be alive. That, and she has a psychedelic tea that brings her back to the beginning of her TWD world where instead of saving the life of the late Andrea, she chose to let her die. There, we see how Michonne's life could have ended up—one where she was evil, cruel and out to kill the very people she calls family in the real-world. Of course, Danai had to chops to full this all off, especially when her character made the choice, with Judith's nudging, to leave her children to go find the love of her life. Nothing, but tears from the audience. Brava! Take a look inside her journey on the zombie drama: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdP70dxxiqY While we don't know where the Black Panther actress is going next, we do know that whatever it will be, it will be as great as Danai. But in the meantime, we will miss our sword-swindling sista who affirmed that Black women are badasses and are the leaders of the future. So to celebrate Michonne's ability to SLAY, we're highlighting 10 times the woman who portrayed her slaughtered the red carpet with her grace, natural hair and killer style.

MODEL MONDAY: Kalah Christina Channels Her Inner Rage To Fuel Her Fierce Runway Walk was originally published on hellobeautiful.com