NOW HIRING: Dollar General Looking to Add 50K More Employees!!!

More people nationwide are shopping and stocking up due to the coronavirus disease that’s been spreading. As a result, more are shopping at Dollar General among other options.

So with an influx of new customers coming in daily, the popular chain is now on a hiring spree as they are planning to add 50,000 more employees to their store nationwide towards to the end of April.

It is all to help keep up with the demands of COVID-19 as customers are trying to buy as much of whatever they can get their hands on as possible before they end up staying put at their homes.

Want to apply, here is WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland with more information below:

If you’re interested in a job at Dollar General, click here for available openings in each state. Dollar General says, while the majority of the new roles may be temporary, the company “has a strong track record of career growth and anticipates providing long-term career growth opportunities to some of these new employees.”

To read more on Dollar General’s hiring move, click here.

Click here to read more.

