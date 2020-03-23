Coronavirus has made working from home the new normal and Netflix and Chill at an all-time high. Since social distancing has been encouraged, condom sales have increased which may lead to a lot of baby-making and maybe even a condom shortage.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Experts say that a baby boom happens after most disasters and are expecting a “coronavirus baby boom.” They are predicting those with children are less likely to be with child in the future but those without will definitely be child-bearing.

“It’s going to happen. It’s probably going to be the biggest baby boom we’ve seen. Anytime there’s the threat of a hurricane, there’s a little baby boom,” Dr. Kevin Kathrotia of Millennium Neonatology told FOX Business.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Everyone’s at home,” the North Carolina based doctor continued. “Those already with kids are less likely to have a kid, but those married without kids — there’s going to be kids in nine months, I can assure you.”

Other experts feel that that the boom will happen once the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end. They’re expecting that the stress it caused will influence couples to want to create life.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

“We’ll see a lot of babies born. There’s nothing more joyful than a child. We have a lot to look forward to,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told reporters.

Let’s keep your stress levels low and protection high during this time.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Experts Are Predicting a Baby Boom Due to Condom Shortage During Coronavirus Pandemic was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com