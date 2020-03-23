CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Restaurant Owners Donated Groceries to Area Families

The couple behind Cleveland restaurant Jordan’s Eatery took some time out of their schedule to help with those who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

They gave out free groceries on Mar. 22 for those who are not able to afford to stock up during this period.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Ebony and Michael Jordan hosted a food giveaway, providing families with essential grocery items such as milk, eggs, bread, canned goods, and snacks for children who are home from school due to the pandemic.

The couple was helped by other members of the community who donated to the food drive held outside the restaurant on Woodland Avenue.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

