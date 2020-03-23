Ohio Unemployment Website Down After Record Number Of Claims Filed!

The Ohio unemployment website has been hit with thousands of new claims filed as a result of the viral pandemic the world is dealing with. They’ve received such high volume of new cases that the website crashed!

Currently, if you attempt to access the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services unemployment site, you’ll find the message:

“We are experiencing slow processing times due to high claims activity. If you receive a confirmation number when you file your claim, your application will be processed as soon as possible. If you’ve already filed an application, no need to add the mass-layoff number. Thank you for your patience.”

Throughout the state and country there has been mass closures and layoffs in efforts to slow down this potentially deadly coronavirus. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said there has been a “historic” surge in jobless claims filed.

Just last week, 139,468 initial unemployment claims were filed between Sunday and Thursday. That number is expected to continue to grow and could surpass the total number of claims filed in one month during the recession of 1981.

