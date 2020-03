We have all been instructed to practice social distancing. But, what does that mean for sex? Well, here are some tips. First and foremost, make sure you’re both healthy. It is also suggested that you chat with each other on Skype instead of in person, if you can. Also make sure that you’re sending sexy pictures to the right person!

D.L.’s Top 10 Sex Tips For Social Distancing Couples was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Posted By Jamai Harris Posted 1 hour ago

