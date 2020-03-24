CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Quarantine Meals: Instant Pot BBQ Ribs [WATCH]

Quarantine life can be boring when you’re stuck in the house eating the same meals over and over.

Chef Kirk Boudreaux is back with tasty and interesting quarantine meals that have flavor and variety.

Today he’s whipping up instant pot BBQ ribs, shrimp and sausage jambalaya, with a side of frozen corn.

Tune in for the entire recipe.

