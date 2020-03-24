WEARECLE: How Christmas Lights Are Going Up in Lakewood

If you are going through Lakewood, or perhaps living in the popular Cleveland west side suburb, you might be seeing some Holiday cheer going on earlier than usual.

It is part of a new mission to unite the community in the city to help bring some unity in midst of the coronavirus crisis take place globally and nationwide.

WEWS News 5 Cleveland has more on what’s going on in Lakewood:

The city is asking residents to decorate their front porch or balcony with string lights. Participants are asked to use the hashtag #LovingLakewood or #LighttheLakewoodNight to show the community their lights.

Would you consider putting up Christmas lights, decorations, and even a tree to cheer up your community?

