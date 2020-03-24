CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

#WEARECLE: How Christmas Lights Are Going Up in Lakewood

Close-Up Of Christmas Tree

Source: Yury Vinokurov / EyeEm / Getty

If you are going through Lakewood, or perhaps living in the popular Cleveland west side suburb, you might be seeing some Holiday cheer going on earlier than usual.

It is part of a new mission to unite the community in the city to help bring some unity in midst of the coronavirus crisis take place globally and nationwide.

WEWS News 5 Cleveland has more on what’s going on in Lakewood:

The city is asking residents to decorate their front porch or balcony with string lights.

Participants are asked to use the hashtag #LovingLakewood or #LighttheLakewoodNight to show the community their lights.

For more information, click here, or see the Facebook post below.

Would you consider putting up Christmas lights, decorations, and even a tree to cheer up your community?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Yury Vinokurov / EyeEm and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order
Coronavirus breaking news
14 photos

Videos
Latest
2015 Sundance Institute Celebration Benefit
Ava DuVernay and Netflix Win Defamation Suit #WhenTheySeeUs
 7 hours ago
03.24.20
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality…
 9 hours ago
03.24.20
Hosea's Heroes Awards 2018
RHOA Shamea Has Virtual B-Day Party For Porsha’s…
 10 hours ago
03.24.20
11 items
With Barbershops Closing Down Across The Country, Brothas…
 12 hours ago
03.24.20
Exclusives
Close