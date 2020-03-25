It’s a virtual party with a purpose.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with #Homeschool creator DJ D-Nice to help register eligible voters for the upcoming general election Wednesday.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The initiative is called #CouchParty. More than 3,000 volunteers have already signed up to text eligible voters through Outvote, a web and mobile organizing platform used to reach unregistered voters. The goal is to text 50,000 eligible voters by 9 pm ET.

If you want to volunteer, you can RSVP at weall.vote/couchparty. Training for the initiative starts at 6 pm ET via Zoom/Facebook Live.

Source: Essence

Michelle Obama & DJ D Nice Team Up For Virtual Voting Registration Party was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Posted By tkminspired Posted 1 hour ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: