CLOSE
National
Home

Michelle Obama & DJ D Nice Team Up For Virtual Voting Registration Party

It’s a virtual party with a purpose.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with #Homeschool creator DJ D-Nice to help register eligible voters for the upcoming general election Wednesday.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The initiative is called #CouchParty. More than 3,000 volunteers have already signed up to text eligible voters through Outvote, a web and mobile organizing platform used to reach unregistered voters. The goal is to text 50,000 eligible voters by 9 pm ET.

If you want to volunteer, you can RSVP at weall.vote/couchparty. Training for the initiative starts at 6 pm ET via Zoom/Facebook Live.

Source: Essence

Michelle Obama & DJ D Nice Team Up For Virtual Voting Registration Party  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 1 hour ago
03.25.20
10 itemsTyler Perry at the induction ceremony fo...
Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge
 3 hours ago
03.25.20
Michelle Obama Says She’s Just Netflix & Chillin’…
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
Actor Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish arrive at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Good News: Kevin Hart and Eniko Are Expecting…
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
Exclusives
Close