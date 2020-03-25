“Real ID” Program Postponed!

CLOSE
Here’s a little good news for ya! If you’ve procrastinated on getting a Real ID-compliant driver’s license, you’re getting an extension. Nobody wants to see lines at the DMV right now.

 

According to Forbes, President Trump said during yesterday’s news briefing on the coronavirus crisis, “We are postponing the deadline for compliance with Real ID requirement at a time when we are asking Americans to maintain social distancing. ” The deadline is being moved back to avoid crowding at state motor vehicle offices. President Trump did not specify what the new deadline will be.

Without the change, travelers would not be allowed to board flights using a non-compliant driver’s license in the U.S. starting October 1, 2020.

For more information, click here.

 

