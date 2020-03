A social media influencer has gone viral after filming herself licking a toilet seat on the airplane calling it the “coronavirus challenge.” She said that she wants people to know how to be sanitary while on an airplane and has felt fine since the stunt. She also didn’t believe that her behavior put her at risk for contracting the virus.

The Jazzy Report: Model Goes Viral For Licking Toilet Seat was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Posted By Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

