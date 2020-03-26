Death isn’t enough for some people who are still not taking coronavirus seriously. Cody Lee Pfister, 26, of Warrenton, Missouri has been charged with terrorist threats in the second degree after a video of him licking items in Walmart goes viral.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In the clip, Pfister says “who’s scared of coronavirus?” before wiping his tongue across a row of deodorants on a store shelf.

The video went viral across TikTok and Twitter reaching millions from different countries like the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Ireland. The city of Warrenton stated that it was brought to their attention from nearby and local residents in a Facebook post.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“We take these complaints very seriously and would like to thank all of those who reported the video so the issue could be addressed,” the police department said.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Newsweek reports, “in the state, the charge is a Class E felony, which carries penalties of up to four years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.”

Others have followed in a #CoronavirusChallenge posting themselves licking publically used items. One teenager who’s Twitter account has been suspended, has contracted COVID-19 from licking a public tiolet.

A kid who licked toilets as part of the #CoronaVirusChallenge says he's now in the hospital with coronavirus. @gayshawnmendes was also just suspended from twitter pic.twitter.com/lfG2NBlTrs — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) March 23, 2020

Coronavirus is now reportly in all 50 states and 438,700 global infections of the illness.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Challenge Gone Wrong: Missouri Man Charged As Terrorist After Licking Items In Walmart [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Posted By @IndiaMonee Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: