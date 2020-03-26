Blac Chyna Called Child Services On Rob Kardashian Over Alleged Burns To Daughter Dream

Blac Chyna called the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services to report alleged burns her daughter Dream suffered while in the care of her father Rob Kardashian.

According to Page Six, Chyna claims their 3-year-old daughter suffered “severe” burns while with her father. She claims Dream suffered a first-degree on her leg in February, and another burn on March 21 while with her father.

Chyna says she took Dream to the doctor for medical care. And that Rob admitted their daughter received the burn while at his home in February and promised it would never happen again.