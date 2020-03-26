CORONAVIRUS: Walgreens Now Offers Drive-Thru Shopping

Walgreens now gives you an option to shop without having to leave your car and step inside any of their stores.

The pharmacy chain has now presented a new feature called drive-thru shopping, in which customers can use during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s how it works, according to the company: You pull up and ask for a menu of available items which includes household goods, pain relief and cough and cold products, baby formula, medical supplies and grocery items. Then, you give your order, so there’s no need to pre-order or leave your car to go into the store.

The store will “put together your order” so you can get going after you pay.

