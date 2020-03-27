CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To NY

We stan a generous queen!

BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Real g’s move in silence like lasagna…or like Rihanna. The Bad Gal donated much-needed protective gear to NYC’s health care system, amid the coronavirus pandemic, through her Clara Lionel Foundation. Governer Cuomo took to Twitter to thank Ri Ri for her humanitarian gesture.

Rihanna also offered to purchase $700,000 worth of ventilators for her homeland Barbados.

And that’s not the extent of her charity. Our good sis is working on new music…finally! She even hopped on a track with PartyNextDoor to give us a taste of what she’s been privately working on in the studio.

Rihanna isn’t the only celebrity or brand to step up and donate to the devastating COVID-19 outbreak. Designers like Christian Siriano and Michael Costello stepped up to donate fabric masks to help with the surgical face mask shortage. Fashion powerhouse LVMH used their factories to produce hand sanitizer. Gap Inc. and Ralph Lauren are making protective gear for workers. And Crocs recently announced they will be giving away free shoes to healthcare workers.

 

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To NY  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly Mugshot
R. Kelly Wants To Step In The Name…
 29 mins ago
03.27.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To…
 2 hours ago
03.27.20
Gap Inc., Ralph Lauren To Make Protective Gear…
 3 hours ago
03.27.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Times…
 5 hours ago
03.27.20
Exclusives
Close