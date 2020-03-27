The Philadelphia Police Department for a second consecutive day will be looked at crazy. An incident has occurred outside a A Plus Gas Station where there was to be appeared a lot of pushing back and fourth behind a group of teens.

Police got involved to calm everything down. It continued to escalate when one of the police officers continued to aggressively charge at the teenagers call them the N word. The video appears the policer officers car number.

No reports have came out regarding the racist police officer.

Philadelphia Police Officer Calls A Group Of Teenagers The N Word [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Posted By Weso Posted March 27, 2020

