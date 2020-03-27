CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. MJ Collier Says Black Men Are Dying At A Higher Rate [VIDEO]

Friend of the show, Dr. MJ Collier discussing the latest on coronavirus.  He touches bases on why black men may be dying at a higher rate from the virus and why you should stop taking pain medicine if you’re having COVID 19 symptoms.

Tune in to the show every weekday to get the latest coronavirus updates.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. MJ Collier Says Black Men Are Dying At A Higher Rate [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
During Coronavirus Crisis, Walmart Says Sales Increased Among…
 8 hours ago
03.27.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Halle Bailey! Here Are Our Favorite…
 9 hours ago
03.27.20
15 items
We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With Aldis Hodge…
 10 hours ago
03.27.20
R. Kelly Mugshot
R. Kelly Wants To Step In The Name…
 11 hours ago
03.27.20
Exclusives
Close