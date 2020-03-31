CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Quarantine Meals: Italian Meatballs and Spaghetti Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Chef Kirk Boudreaux is back with a dish that will wake up your quarantined taste buds.

Today’s dish to a staple to have that will last a while. Presented by the chef is Italian meatballs and spaghetti with herb butter garlic bread.

Listen to all the ingredients and get your utensils together for your next dinner recipe!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Quarantine Meals: Italian Meatballs and Spaghetti Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
"U Can't Touch This" Mass Public Lip Sync
An Alzheimer’s Care Facility in Stongsville Uses MC…
 2 hours ago
03.31.20
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star RealityHour: His…
 4 hours ago
03.31.20
DJ Jazzy Jeff May Have the Coronavirus!
 7 hours ago
03.31.20
Diddy And Dirty Money - HMV Oxford Street Single Signing
Diddy Goes Teddy P and Say’s Wake Up…
 9 hours ago
03.31.20
Exclusives
Close