B. Simone Is Giving Us Natural Body Realness In Savage X Fenty Lingerie

We’ve been talking about B. Simone a lot these days. The social media personality turned beauty mogul recently released her own book and stars alongside her crush rapper Da Baby in a new short film. Well sis isn’t taking her stiletto off our necks, she posted a sexy photo posing in Savage X Fenty lingerie and she’s going to keep everyone talking.

“Turned this Instagram shit into the B.Simone show,” the Savage X Fenty ambassador captioned the seductive photo with a crown emoji on social media.

The Wild N’ Out comedienne often jokes about not having hips like the average Instagram model and that’s one of the reasons we adore her so much. Her unabashed love for herself in its natural form is admirable and inspiring to women who don’t have an hour-glass shape and are still sexy. Raises hand.

Look at me…

My boobs are average,

My real hair is wild,

I have chubby cheeks and

No hips ….

But in… http://t.co/Dt7E3kloN9 — B.Simone (@TheBSimone) September 1, 2014

Simone, who is Da Baby’s leading lady in his latest release Find My Way, is rocking a mesh balconette bra in “Black Caviar Floral Print” ($49 if you’re not a VIP member) paired with matching the “Mesh Crotchless High Leg Bikini” ($18.50 if you’re not a VIP member).

With a successful prerelease of her book Baby Girl Manifest The Life You Want and latest beauty ventures, B. Simone is a mogul in the making.

I have everything I ever wanted what should I manifest next 🤔 The secretes are in my book (LINK IN BIO) Over 10,000 copies sold in 48 hours 🙏🏽 Thank you guys 😢 Let’s manifest our futures together 😘 #ManifestQUEEN #BillionaireB PRE ORDER NOW❗️https://t.co/gVjUJqT9Pw pic.twitter.com/2i1N4mafTr — B.Simone (@TheBSimone) March 31, 2020

