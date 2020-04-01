Samuel L. Jackson Offers Some Comfort Through His Reading of “Stay the F*** at Home”

The coronavirus disease has been spreading through the world now for months, yet there are still those who are not following instructions when it comes to social distancing, and even staying at home unless it is necessary.

Luckily, actor Samuel L. Jackson appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ to help bring some sense to the world.

He appeared on the late night talk show to do a “dramatic reading” of the book ‘Stay the F*** at Home.’

If it sounds familar, you might be right. WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland has the information:

The profane performance was a parody of a hit book with an audio version narrated by Jackson: “Go the F— to Sleep” by Adam Mansbach. Jackson has a point, if you’re under a stay-at-home order, please follow it.

If the man who made movies like ‘Snakes on a Plane’ watchable doesn’t convince you and anyone to stay put, then who will?

Here’s Jackson reading the book on ‘Kimmel.’

