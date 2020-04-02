Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton and Branford Marsalis, Dies at 85

Legendary Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. has passed away. According to his son, Branford, the cause of death was complications from CoronaVirus COVID-19. The New Orleans native’s contribution to Jazz can be felt all over his city and the world. Along with his sons Wynton, Branford, Delfayo and Jason Marsalis, he taught and mentored many, including Terence Blanchard, Donald Harrison, Harry Connick, Jr.
Marsalis brought the education of Jazz to the classroom, at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, then University in Richmond and the University of New Orleans. All while recording around 20 albums as the lead, starting with the 1985 album Syndrome to The Ellis Marsalis Quintet Plays the Music of Ellis Marsalis, released in 2018.
Ellis Marsalis Jr. was 85 years old.
Source | New York Times
