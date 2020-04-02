CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
HomeCoronavirus COVID-19

Governor DeWine Extends Ohio’s Stay At Home Order Until May 1st

Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Source: Justin Merriman / Getty

 

Governor Mike DeWine has announced that Ohio will be extending the stay at home order until May 1st.

RELATED STORY:   Governor Mike DeWine is Keeping Ohio Schools Closed Thru May 1st

The original order was set to expire April 6th but since the state is still seeing an incline of COVID-19 cases this extension is being mandated.  As of April 2nd’s press conference Ohio has 2,902 confirmed cases, 81 deaths and 802 patients in the hospital.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

A few other things will be added to the stay at home order starting April 6th, essential stores will be regulating the number of people allowed in a store at one time.  People traveling into the state of Ohio will be asked to quarantine for fourteen days.  This does not include people that may be traveling into the state that work in Cincinnati but live in Northern Kentucky for example.  State parks in Ohio will remain open but monitored to ensure people are following guidelines.  Weddings, funerals, and receptions will not be regulated but must follow the mandate of 10 people or less in attendance.

There is a record number of people in the state that are out of work, so the state of Ohio has started a new job portal for people that are looking for work.  You can search for a job in the area that you are looking for.  Currently, there are thousands of jobs available for work.  If you are an employer looking for workers you can also register your positions there.  Click here for the new Ohio job site.  

 

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

42 photos Launch gallery

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

Continue reading COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it’s expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

 

 

The Latest:

Governor DeWine Extends Ohio’s Stay At Home Order Until May 1st  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Ohio

Videos
Latest
Log On! Black Fitness Bloggers That Will Whip…
 1 hour ago
04.02.20
Shantel Jackson Dressed Up In Nelly’s Old ‘Dilemma’…
 2 hours ago
04.02.20
Can We Talk About Diamond & Silk’s Ratched…
 3 hours ago
04.02.20
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 6 hours ago
04.02.20
Exclusives
Close