Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Money Matters: Why Entrepreneurs Should Take Advantage of The Paycheck Protection Program [VIDEO]

During this pandemic, there are options to options that can put you at sense and help you in the long run.

Jini Thornton explains why entrepreneurs should take advantage of The Paycheck Protection Program. If you’re a small business owner of any kind, there are programs available to help during the coronavirus crisis.

