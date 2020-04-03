Though we are practicing social distancing, we’re not taking a break from social media, where we’ve been finding our entertainment. Some things, however, can’t be replaced — like travel. Travel is one of the things we miss most during this pandemic, but there are folks out there doing their best to recreate something like a travel experience for those craven for wanderlust.

CEO and Creative Designer of luxury swimwear brand Curvy Fox, Christina Howell, launched the Curvy Fox Virtual Cruise to help the audience cope with being under self-isolation.

“Monday, March 30th was National Virtual Vacation Day and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I figured we could all use a mental escape,” she told HelloBeautiful. “So we decided to expand it past that one day to offer women an experience that they could look forward to every day this week. It was so amazing to see how women dressed up for our Virtual Pool Party on Monday and engaged with our workout with personal trainer Michelle L Fitness (@michelleLfitness7) on Wednesday. We have been able to offer monetary support for those in need during this pandemic and to me, that has been the ultimate reward.”

According to the official press release, the immersive digital experience allows you to “cruise the deep, blue sea through this immersive digital experience that will offer a jam-packed hour of fashion, fun, and empowerment. With a unique fusion of music, games and cash giveaway incentives up to $1,000, The Curvy Fox Virtual Cruise will bring together supporters, industry leaders, tastemakers, and creatives from across the globe, welcoming a fun, energetic experience for all who attend.”

So grab your bathing suit a lets go for a digital swim. That selfie isn’t going to take itself.

You Heard Of Club Quarantine, Set Sail On The Curvy Fox Virtual Cruise was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Posted By Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders Posted 3 hours ago

