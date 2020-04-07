Graves was surrounded by family and friends and he passed peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. His son, current Black Enterprise CEO and president Earl Butch Graves Jr shared the news on social media.

Earl Graves Sr., Founder Of Black Enterprise, Dies At 85 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Posted By Brandon Caldwell Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: