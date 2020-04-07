CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
Auto Insurers Giving Refunds Due to People Staying Home

With more and more of America following directives and sheltering in place, insurance companies are paying out refunds to their customers because there are less incident claims.

According to ABCNews, Companies are returning a whopping $800 million in premiums during COVID-19. AllState said most customers will get a 15 percent refund in April and May, and American Family Insurance is refunding $50 per vehicle. Geico and State Farm are encouraging customers to contact them to discuss their policies based on them driving less. The Wall Street Journal said American Family customers drove 40 percent fewer miles in the last three weeks of March, which has led to fewer claims.

This is a great time to recieve some unexpected cash. For more info, click here.

Coronavirus , COVID-19

Exclusives
