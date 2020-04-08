CLOSE
Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

R. Kelly Denied Prison Release Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Trial date for R. Kelly in Brooklyn pushed back to July

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

R. Kelly‘s bid to be released from federal custody in lieu of fears surrounding COVID-19 has been denied.

Listen Live To The Box! Download our app for your mobile device OR listen live here.

Per court documents, the 53-year-old attempted to be released but Judge Ann M. Donnelly explained that the disgraced singer would not leave his current state behind bars because he’s a flight risk.

“[Kelly] is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses. The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed,” Donnelly said.

Donelly also stated that since there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at MCC in Chicago and that measures taken by the Bureau of Prisons in combating the spread of the virus at its facilities such as suspending social visits, inmate facility transfers and other measures are other reasons why Kelly shouldn’t be released. Also, in her eyes, Kelly is not part of the at-risk group because he is 53, twelve years younger than what the CDC would consider “older adults as high risk”

Despite Kelly’s lawyers arguing that he’s had surgery while in jail, Donnelly stated,  “he does not explain how his surgical history places him at a higher risk of severe illness. Moreover, officials in Chicago have advised the government that doctors have completed all treatment for the defendant’s recent operation.”

R. Kelly Denied Prison Release Despite Concerns About Coronavirus  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
CINDY WILLIAMS;PENNY MARSHALL;MICHAEL MCKEAN;DAVID L. LANDER
LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr.…
 1 hour ago
04.08.20
Twitter CEO Donating $1 Billion To Fight COVID-19
 3 hours ago
04.08.20
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 4 hours ago
04.08.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Dej Loaf! Here Are 10 Of…
 6 hours ago
04.08.20
Exclusives
Close