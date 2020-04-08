CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Coronavirus Updates: Vitamins You Should Take To Boost Your Immune System [WATCH]

 

Dr. Collier gives an education lesson on which vitamins we should take right now to boost our immune system.

Taking vitamins has many benefits to fight viruses like protecting you during coronavirus.

A couple of vitamins to have on hand are vitamin D and fish oil.  If you are an essential worker and are not working from home, taking vitamins should be a priority.

Listen to Dr. Collier’s breakdown on the best vitamins to have in your home.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Coronavirus Updates: Vitamins You Should Take To Boost Your Immune System [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
CINDY WILLIAMS;PENNY MARSHALL;MICHAEL MCKEAN;DAVID L. LANDER
LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr.…
 1 hour ago
04.08.20
Twitter CEO Donating $1 Billion To Fight COVID-19
 3 hours ago
04.08.20
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 4 hours ago
04.08.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Dej Loaf! Here Are 10 Of…
 6 hours ago
04.08.20
Exclusives
Close