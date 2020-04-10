Pink: ‘You Should Be Angry I Was Able to Get Tested & You Can’t’

Singer Pink says that you have every right to be angry that she was able to get her hands on a COVID-19 test and you aren’t able to. Check out what she has to say below:

Pink made a virtual appearance with Ellen DeGeneres yesterday(April 9th) about what she and her 3-year-old son went through with COVID-19. Unlike many Americans, she was able to get tested so she knew for sure that they had it. The thing is, she is well aware that there’s a problem with that. She said, quote, “It’s very controversial to people that I was able to get my hands on a test .You SHOULD be angry that I can get a test and you can’t, but being angry at me is not gonna help anything. It’s not gonna solve the issue . . . we should work together to try and change that.”

Check out what she had to say here:

****EXPLICIT LANGUAGE****

Pink added, “Tell me anybody with a sick 3-year-old that, if they could get their hands on a test, wouldn’t take it. And if they say that, I’m calling [B.S.].” In the video she goes on to say that it’t the scariest thing she ever had to deal with, she broke down the symptoms they had and didn’t have, and spoke on how we can be superheroes just by staying home and helping others.

Do you blame Pink for getting herself and her son tested?

