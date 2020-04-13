Corona-Cravings: Uber Eats Reveals Most Popular Takeout Orders In America

French fries are always the go-to and now it’s a fact!
When quarantine food starts to look a little dry, ordering food is definitely the first option. When you miss fast food, you just have to have it.
Since the coronavirus pandemic started, Uber’s food delivery service has reported a 30 percent increase since March. Restaurants have rearranged their business models to make delivery services more available and efficient for those staying at home offering deals like family meals, free delivery charges, and contactless deliveries.
FoxNews reported “the food delivery service is trialing a new in-app feature allowing users to directly donate to their favorite restaurants, according to the source for Uber. For every customer contribution, which will go directly to that restaurant, Uber will match each dollar donation – up to $5 million – for the National Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.”
Since takeout is more popular than ever, Uber Eats released the most popular dishes ordered in 35 states in March, check out each state’s cravings below.
Arizona: French fries
California: Chicken tikka masala
Colorado: Carne asada fries
Connecticut: Burrito bowl
Florida: French fries
Georgia: Pad Thai
Hawaii: BBQ mixed plate
Illinois: French fries
Indiana: Waffle fries
Iowa: Large poké bowl
Kentucky: Pad Thai
Louisiana: Chips with queso
Maine: Cheese pazzo bread
Maryland: Egg, bacon and cheese
Massachusetts: Burrito
Michigan: Pad Thai
Minnesota: Garlic naan
Missouri: Crab Rangoon
Montana: Enchiladas
Nevada: Chicken teriyaki bowl
New Jersey: Chicken sandwich
New York: Jerk chicken
North Carolina: Nachos
Ohio: Notso fries
Oklahoma: Spicy tuna roll
Oregon: Fried chicken
Pennsylvania: Cheesesteak
Rhode Island: Hot dog
South Carolina: French fries
Tennessee: Pad Thai
Texas: Pad Thai
Utah: Carne asada fries
Virginia: French fries
Washington: French fries
Wisconsin: Crab Rangoon
