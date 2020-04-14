CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Announces The Birth of a Female Reindeer Calf

Face to face with a tiger, Cleveland Zoo opens new exhibit

Source: Akron Beacon Journal / Getty

One of Cleveland’s most everlasting attractions has some great and positive news to share.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has welcomed a female reindeer calf earlier this month.  To be exact, it came on Apr. 1, which is the exact same day at April Fool’s Day.

Yet, this is no joke!  The birth really did take place, and here is the Facebook post below to prove it:

WEWS News 5 Cleveland has more on the calf’s progress:

The calf explored her outdoor habitat for the first time on Monday.

With what’s going on in the world right now, the news of a new arrival at the Cleveland Zoo is what we can all use to put some smiles on our faces.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Akron Beacon Journal and Getty Images

Post and Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge
Tyler Perry at the induction ceremony fo...
10 photos

Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 43 mins ago
04.14.20
Lockdown Hair Care: 5 Tips to Refresh Your…
 3 hours ago
04.14.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Da Brat! Her Trendsetting Style Through…
 3 hours ago
04.14.20
Kerry Washington
Hulu’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Is Based In Shaker…
 4 hours ago
04.14.20
Exclusives
Close