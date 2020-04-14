JOB OPENINGS: Amazon to Add 75,000 Additional Positions For Those Who Want to Work!

For those who are out of work at the moment, and are seeking employment, there is some good news!

Amazon has announced that they are looking for 75,000 more people to fill some of the positions to help meet with additional demand.

It is part of online company’s global investment of $350 million back in March. That move was supposed to result in additional jobs and pay for its staff.

After the first 100,000 extra jobs were filled, Amazon is now adding even more positions to its ever-expanding teams all over the nation.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Amazon welcomes anyone out of work to join their team until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back. Amazon also continues to invest in pay increases and previously expected to spend $350 million to increase wages during this unprecedented time, which they now expect that to be more than $500 million.

For the link to apply, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Chesnot and Getty Images