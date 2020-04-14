LOCAL NEWS: Greater Cleveland Food Bank Planning Another Drive-Thru Distribution Day This Week

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has announced it will have another drive-thru distribution event taking place on Apr. 16 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

It will take place at the City of Cleveland Municipal Lot no matter what the weather will be like outside.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The Food Bank is planning to distribute a combination of fresh produce and shelf-stable product. Cleveland Police, Ohio Military Reserve and Ohio National Guard will be assisting with traffic control.

There are some guidlines and rules to follow. Click here to read them.

If you are in need of assistance, please call 216-738-2067, and you will be given more information on nearby distribution centers.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Loccisano and Getty Images