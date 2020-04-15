Dame Dash Owes $300,000 After Losing A Lawsuit Over Mafia Film Copyright

Dame Dash really doesn’t seem to have the best luck when it comes to the legal world.

During a recent trial in Manhattan, a judge ruled that the former music mogul must pay $300,000 for copyright infringement. The federal judge argued that Dash had no right to market the 2017 movie Mafietta and was “apparently incapable of exercising ordinary civility” during the trial over ownership of the work that happened back in January.

According to a report from the New York Daily News, Dame was belligerent throughout the entire trial, even accusing an attorney of having breath that smelled like “doo-doo” at one point. The judge went on to say that Dash “repeatedly disrupted” trial testimony, shouting out answers to questions directed at a witness, accused a witness of “lying,” and repeatedly made inappropriate gestures and made “unpleasant noises.”

Author Edwyna Brooks sued Dame Dash for copyright infringement last year after their initial plan to collaborate and turn her four-part Mafietta book series into a film that went awry. While Brooks was awarded the $300K in this decision, her legal battle is far from over, since Dame intends on appealing the court’s decision.

“The copyright claim was incorrectly decided in our opinion as you were the dominant author,” Dash along with his legal said in a statement. “In any event the damages awarded were based on pure speculation so both findings are being appealed.

In response, Brooks released a statement of her own, saying that Dash took something that simply doesn’t belong to him. “Damon Dash claims to help African-American women while stealing from me and my family,” she said through her lawyer. “He stole my dream and took my Mafietta brand as his own without consent or any credit to me, its creator.”

She went on to say, “In my opinion, Damon Dash has shown himself to be a walking, talking contradiction of everything he preaches. He preyed on my desire to produce films and abused almost everyone involved in its production.”

This is just the latest legal woe for Damon Dash, and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it will be the last.

