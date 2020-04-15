CLOSE
Halle, Sis. You Didn’t Have To Slay This Hard For The #PillowChallenge!

Only the Oscar-winner can take bedding and make it look like Haute couture!

Ever since Halle Berry started following little-oh-me on Twitter (probably because of this), I feel like we’re besties…in my head, kind of like with Tracee Ellis Ross, who still has no idea that I exist though. But I digress.

So since Halle is my homegirl, let me be the first to say that she is absolutely owning Instagram during the quarantine. Yes, DJ D-Nice‘s Live music parties are cute—former First Lady Michelle Obama popped by—and yes, the battles between producers like the upcoming one between Babyface and Teddy Riley is about to be LIT and fashion ready!

But Halle doesn’t need all that to snatch our edges off. She can do something as small as a post a pic and damn near break the Internet. Hence: The #PillowChallenge.

What’s the pillow challenge you ask?

Until today, I didn’t even know it was a thing, but apparently because folks are so bored during the lockdown or need something joyful to do to distract them from all the doom and gloom in the world, they have come up something a new challenge. So the challenge is turning your pillows and bedding into Haute couture….and I ain’t mad.

Clearly, it’s gaining traction, cause my homegirl, got wind of it and posted the flyest pic of her accepting the challenge.

“You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” the Oscar winner wrote on Wednesday morning, looking fresh off the runway in this navy blue ensemble. And let’s talk about the hat. Straight out of Dominque Devereaux’s closet.

 

HALLE, YOU DIDN’T HAVE TO SNAP THIS HARD! I swear you didn’t.

Here are some other folks brilliantly following in Halle’s footsteps:

 

View this post on Instagram

#pillowchallenge

A post shared by slayersonly (@fashionslay_) on

 

Love it! I definitely want to see where this challenge goes.

BEAUTIES: What would be your #PillowChallenge lewk?

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

36 photos Launch gallery

Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

Continue reading Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

Thanks to the coronavirus crisis, everybody is in the house quarantined, including your favorite celebrities. Who thankfully for us, are providing those like me that are already getting cabin fever, some free entertainment, dope hairstyle ideas, new TikTok dances and suggestions on what to stream online. Most importantly, they are also serving up some serious laughs! Enter this Ciara and hubby Russell Wilson who have been having a lot of fun while on lockdown. "We did that Toosie.... And I’m Pregnant 😜 @DangeRussWilson #ToosieSlide" https://www.instagram.com/p/B-2GwArn1sz/   Or this post from Gabrielle Union that I still cannot stop crying at...like why she do Kaavia like that? "Just sitting here thinking about some questionable decisions I made from the mid-late 1990s," Gabrielle Union captioned with this adorable, yet hilarious pic of her 1-year old #ShadyBaby.   https://www.instagram.com/p/B9xzz9YpVvl/   Or this post from Laverne Cox who is CLEARLY having her own fabulous dance party at home and loving it! "Category is: Dua Lipa meets Flashdance 2020....Sending all kinds of love. Hope this brightens your day....#TransIsBeautiful #SocialDistancing #realness #quarantine," she wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/B94aeNUg9FH/   Or this one of Shaq playing the #LysolChallenge:   https://www.instagram.com/p/B93AXkrF8J4/   They are just the beginning. Take a look at some of our other faves doing their best in what I like to call the "Social-Distance Diaries":

Halle, Sis. You Didn’t Have To Slay This Hard For The #PillowChallenge!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

