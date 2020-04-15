CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Answers Your COVID-19 Questions [VIDEO]

With daily changes to the pandemic, everyone is doing their best to stay educated on COVID-19.

Dr. Collier answers all the questions you have concerning the virus and reiterates safety practices.

Listen as the health care answers your questions like is it safe to smoke, how to adapt with your family and more.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Answers Your COVID-19 Questions [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
FOX's "Empire" - Season Three
‘Empire’ Creators and Fox Officially Confirm The Show’s…
 3 hours ago
04.15.20
20 items
Jackie Aina’s ‘Black Nose Check’ Post Encouraged Black…
 4 hours ago
04.15.20
Halle, Sis. You Didn’t Have To Slay This…
 7 hours ago
04.15.20
COVID-19 Pandemic - Orlando
ER Doctor Loses Custody Of Child Because Of…
 8 hours ago
04.15.20
Exclusives
Close