‘Empire’ Creators and Fox Officially Confirm The Show’s Early End Following Production Shutdown

FOX's "Empire" - Season Three

Source: FOX / Getty

‘Empire’ is coming to an end earlier than expected.

The show’s sixth and final season will end next week, though there was supposed to be a better, and more proper, ending for the Lyon family.

Execs at the Fox show have confirmed that next week’s 18th episode of Empire’s sixth season will be the show’s finale.

The show was not able to finish up production due to the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Creators Lee Daniels and Danny Strong have each issued statements confirming the news.  Click here to read what Daniels and Strong have to say.

Meanwhile, here’s a brief look at the Apr. 21 finale:

Click here to read more.

 

